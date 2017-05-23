New Neptune Interiors Showroom Opens in Ballina

Mayo and surrounding counties have given a warm welcome to the official opening of a stunning new Neptune interiors showroom at Trevor Morrow Furnishings in Ballina.

Large numbers of people from around the region attended the recent event marking the arrival of leading lifestyle and interiors company Neptune’s latest Irish partner store.

The new 3,000 sq ft Neptune at Trevor Morrow store features an extensive array of Neptune designs including all four of its much-loved kitchen collections.

“We have had an unbelievably good reaction to our new Neptune showroom. People are completely amazed when they look around and say it’s like stepping into someone’s beautiful home,” said Director Trevor Morrow.

“We aim to provide something really special and in Mayo we have created a lovely townhouse feel with several different living and dining rooms, as well as a bedroom and bathroom on display,” said JoeNorney, Retail Partnership Manager for Neptune in Ireland.

“People can see our designs in different contexts, from contemporary through to traditional, so they get a real feel for how easily they translate to any type of home.”

Interiors brand Neptune is renowned for its design-led aesthetic and expert craftsmanship and has outlets across Ireland, the UK and Europe.

At the Mayo store Trevor Morrow’s expert team of interior designers will be on hand to provide a full interior design service to Neptune clients.

Welcoming the latest addition to his family Trevor Morrow said: “It is really exciting to have Neptune on board as we celebrate 25 years in business, their arrival perfectly complements the quality brands we already stock.”

For more information visit www.neptune.com.