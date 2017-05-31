Spring Ball 2017 at Culloden

The Spring Ball was hosted in the stunning surroundings of Culloden Estate in memory of Lindsay Emerson, raising funds for Fields of Life. During her short life, Lindsay worked with charities in the Philippines, Burkina Faso, South Africa and Albania. Her last charity trip was in 2006, when she and her husband led a team of volunteers from Emmanuel Church to Uganda, with Fields of Life. Lindsay thoroughly enjoyed spending time with the children she encountered and was touched by the passion of the Fields of Life staff and school teachers.

Whilst in Uganda, Lindsay suffered from headaches and shortly after her return home, she was diagnosed with with a brain tumour. When Lindsay died in April 2007, at the age of 23, Fields of Life dedicated the school she and her team had started working on, to her memory. The secondary school is called Light for All school and over 200 pupils now attend.

Over £60,000 were raised on the night, which will go to build a computer room at Light for All, as technology is a key element in improving education and obtaining results in sustainable development.

Sky News correspondent David Blevins was the Master of Ceremonies for the evening and entertainment was provided by top Ulster performers, Conor Taggart, The Belfast Community Gospel Choir, and popular band The Gents. The evening’s prize draw included a £2,000 diamond ring, courtesy of Lunns Jewellers.