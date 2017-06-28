Action for Children Gala Ball

Hilton Hotel Belfast hosted a Gala ball in aid of ‘Action for Children’ for the staff members of Lloyds Banking Group. The Sapphire team at Lloyds Banking Group selected this as their chosen charity of the year. They have already carried out bag packs and participated in the Belfast City Marathon to help raise funds for local disadvantaged children and young people. This event was a fantastic evening for raising funds for the charity while ensuring that everyone in attendance had a brilliant night.

