Anti-Bullying Week 2017 is on the horizon and schools and youth organisations are being encouraged to register before the deadline on Friday 23rd June to be a part of the week of inclusivity.

The theme this year is “All Equal, All Different, All together” in an aim of celebrating diversity and bringing young people together while creating welcoming environments across Northern Ireland.

With almost 700 schools and youth organisations being involved in last years event, it is anticipated that there will be an even greater interest in 2017.

With many activities taking place during anti-bullying week to raise awareness, the creative arts competition is a favourite among children and young people, allowing them to get inventive, and say no to bullying through their creations.

Michael Keenan, Principal of last years joint winning school, St Anne’s Primary School, Dunmurray said:

“Anti-Bullying Week is a very important week in the school calendar for us. The whole school community uses it as an opportunity to refocus minds on the important message that bullying of all kinds is wrong and can negatively impact all involved.”

Members of Northern Ireland Anti-Bullying Forum and Anti-Bullying Week’s sponsor Translink will judge all entries this year.

To find out more about anti-bullying week go to: www.endbullying.org.uk