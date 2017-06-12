Belfast Gears Up To Celebrate Bike Week 2017

People across Northern Ireland are being encouraged to replace their usual travel routes with bikes to celebrate Bike Week 2017, taking place from June 10-18.

The event was launched by the Department for Infrastructure’s Travelwise NI and the Lord Mayor of Belfast in a bid to create a healthier Belfast and highlight to individuals how commuting by bike can easily become a part of every day life.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Nuala McAllister said: “I would encourage as may people as possible to enjoy Bike to Work Day even if they usually travel by other means. Sometimes it is just taking the first step in becoming more active which is the hardest.”

A mass bike ride will take place on Friday 16th June where 100s of people are invited to participate in a bike ride from the McClay Library at Queen’s University Belfast at 8am to finish at Belfast City Hall where refreshments will be served before heading to work.

Ride On Belfast is also hosting a Tour De Lunchtime event later that day, starting at the gates of Belfast City Hall at 12:30pm, where cyclists can enjoy trip across Belfast by bike.

Andrew Grieve, Head of the Department for Infrastructure’s Cycling Unit, said: “Each year the Bike to Work Day event grows in numbers and it’s great to see more people taking up cycling in the city.

Northern Ireland already enjoys over 1,300 kms of National Cycle Network lanes and the infrastructure is continuing to improve year-on-year.”