Best Dressed at Down Royal

Saturday past saw an abundance of women dress up in their best attire for the annual best dressed competition on Magners Derby Day, which is part of the summer festival of racing at Down Royal Racecourse. All of the participants for the day looked exceptional. However, the person that dressing to impress really paid off for was Victoria Corr from Galbally, county Tyrone, whose vibrant outfit helped to catch the eye of the judges and guarantee her win of the ultimate accolade of Magners Best Dressed Competition. The prize for this prestigious event included an incredible three nights stay in Miami followed by a seven day Caribbean cruise.

Full coverage of this event will be featured within our August issue.