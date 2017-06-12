Bid For A Fitter Belfast With The Every Body Active Scheme

Belfast City Council has secured £1.5 million of National Lottery Funding to deliver Sport Northern Ireland’s Every Body Active 2020 scheme.

The scheme aims to encourage the people of Northern Ireland to become more active and has a number of representatives including special guests rugby players Andres Trimle and Rodney Ah You.

12 delivery partners are engaged including Athletics NI and Ulster Badminton who between them will offer 15 separate citywide sport programmes in a further bid to motivate people to get involved in the scheme.

Deputy Lord Mayor Councillor Mary Ellen Campbell said: “We’ve set out in The Belfast Agenda that we want Belfast to be a city where everyone experiences good health and wellbeing – and taking part in sport and physical activity is a key way of helping to make sure that we keep fit and well, both physically and mentally.

We’re especially keen to increase the number of women and girls, people with a disability and those in areas of greatest social need taking part. But not only that, we want to help them enjoy, engage in and excel at their chosen sport.”

Sport Northern Ireland Chair George Lucas added: “We believe passionately in the power sport has to enhance our physical and mental health, and to promote community cohesion. Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, we are able to invest £1.5m into projects and activities which will allow more people in Belfast to participate in sport and enjoy the many benefits of an active lifestyle.”

To get involved, register at: www.eba2020.net