Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt Announce £500,000 Deal With Aldi

Co. Down based food producer, Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt, is looking forward to a period of significant growth following confirmation of a deal, worth a potential £500,000 per year, with ALDI.

Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt, Northern Ireland’s only yoghurt producer, will be supplying ALDI with a range of flavoured Greek Yoghurts created exclusively for the supermarket chain using the milk from the estate’s award-winning herd of Holstein and Jersey cows.

The new yoghurts will be retailed under ALDI’s successful “Specially Selected” line of premium private label products that have been created with the aim of adding a little bit of affordable luxury to the weekly food shop.

Following taste tests to create exclusive flavours, the new 200g yoghurts will be hitting the shelves in ALDI stores across Ireland in May. Based on Clandeboye’s much loved, authentically strained Greek Style yoghurt, customers will be able to treat themselves this summer to three new varieties, Raspberry and White Chocolate, Mandarin and Lime and Alphonso Mango and Nectarine.

“We are delighted to be joining ALDI’s ‘Specially Selected’ family,” says Bryan Boggs, manager of Clandeboye Estate’s yoghurt business. “Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt has been stocked in ALDI and performing very well for over a year. It’s a great boost to the business to be identified for ALDI’s own brand premium range which includes products sourced from some of the best specialty food producers across Europe.”

Clandeboye Estate estimates that the ALDI contract could potentially be worth around £500,000 a year with supply extending to ALDI’s 129 stores across Ireland. The financial boost will allow plans to progress to expand the business with the building of new production facility on the estate which not only provides increased capacity but importantly will further the estate’s commitment to improving their environmental footprint by making use of Clandeboye’s Anerobic digester for the energy requirements.

“Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt was founded on the desire to add value to the milk from our award winning herd and use it to create a food business that would go some way in sustaining this historic estate for the future. We have come a long way in a decade and as we continue to grow the business with the support of large trade customers such as ALDI, we will be staying true to our roots and environmental values at the heart of our business.”