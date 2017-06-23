Corick House Hotel Unveils New Wedding Suite

After Corick House Hotel & Spa underwent a series of refurbishments at a total of £250,000 to its main wedding suite, hotel bar, conservatory and restaurant, in addition to their award winning spa and new bedroom development, they now offer the complete package for any bride looking for an exquisite venue for their special day.

The wedding co-ordinator at Corick House Hotel, Lynda Beacom said: “We strive to do the best in everything we do at Corick House Hotel. With a capacity to seat up to 350 guests for your wedding banquet, it is extremely gratifying to see the investment and hard work planned by the family over the last number of months come to fruition. The results are fantastic. The response from our Brides has been a delight”

“No question is too small and no request is too big. We now have 20 years’ experience in wedding planning and host up to 150 weddings a year, delivering at the very top of our industry.”

Couples are invited to experience the venue first-hand by appointment, on Thursday evenings and on Sundays, to make sure it’s the right place for them. The Corick House Hotel’s wedding team advise them on their all-inclusive wedding packages for 2018/19.

To find out more or to make an appointment, email Lynda on functions@corickcountryhouse.com or telephone 02885548216.