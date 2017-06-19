Over 1000 performers descended onto Luragn Park this weekend to participate in the Craigavon & District Pipe Band Championships. The Lord Mayor of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, Alderman Wilson was the first ever Lord Mayor to act as ‘Chieftain of the Day’ at the annual Co. Down Section Championships.

Hundreds of spectators gathered in the sun to enjoy the impressive musical performances and traditional dancing, along with delicious food, face painting, balloon modelling and a kid’s zone to entertain the whole family.

A raffle also took place during the event for a chance to win set of bag pipes which were donated by R G Hardie & Co from Glasgow. The raffle raised £1000 for the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice and a cheque was presented to Diane Cherry on the day.