The Culloden’s 50th Anniversary

On reaching their 50th anniversary of owning the Culloden Estate & Spa, Hastings Hotels hosted a garden party to celebrate. When Hastings Hotels bought the Culloden in June 1967, a high reputation came with it and one that they have sustained over the years.

Sir William Hastings who purchased the hotel, said, “I am proud to say this reputation has stood the test of time and the Culloden remains Northern Ireland’s foremost five star hotel.”

To read more on this, full details will be in our July issue, on sale Tuesday 27th June.