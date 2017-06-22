With the help of an Ulster Bank-backed investment, County Down entrepreneur Catherine Savage, who previously worked as a vet in Castlewellan, was able to set up her own business.

Catherine has launched a new 1,000 square foot surgery in Newcastle near the Slieve Donard Hotel. The Donard Veterinary Clinic will specialise in small, domestic animals and currently has employed 3 staff members with the hope of creating more jobs.

The Business Development Manager of the Ulster Bank, DJ Wilson, said, “We were impressed with Catherine’s ambition and business planning, and are pleased to support her with her new venture.”

Catherine Savage said, “I always wanted to run my own company, and having developed quite a lot of experience as a vet, I thought now was the perfect time to do it. Ulster Bank have been extremely supportive, and I feel that I have a great location in which to develop and grow the practice.”

For more information about the Donard Veterinary Clinic, visit their website: www.donardveterinaryclinic.co.uk