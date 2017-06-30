The Eastside Arts Festival 2017 programme has now been revealed, announcing their plans from the 3rd to 13th of August. East Belfast will be transformed to a hive of creative energy and everyone is invited. You can come along during the eleven-day festival which will be packed full with exciting entertainment including music and words, theatre, film, tours, visual arts, workshops and community events helping to create the perfect opportunity for a day out. The Eastside Arts festival will come to a conclusion with a Family Circus and Big Top weekend, which will ensure that the kids are kept amused.

The purpose of this event is to both help promote the local community and show support for the creative industry, while encouraging the young minds of the future to be creative.

For further information about this festival and when things are happening you can visit their www.eastsidearts.net.