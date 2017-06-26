Entrepreneurial Spirit

Four female entrepreneurs were recognised at the ‘Women in Business’s Power of 4 Pitch Awards’, which were hosted at the Merchant Hotel.

This event was held as the conclusion to this hugely successful programme, which aimed to engage and support female entrepreneurs of all ages and backgrounds within Northern Ireland, by providing participants with exclusive peer and 1-2-1 expert mentoring to help carry their ideas from concept to launch.

Participants pitched their ideas to three business leaders including the chair of Women in Business Imelda McMillen from O’Reilly Stewart Solicitors, Angela Moore from Macha Capital Partners and Sorcha Wolsey who is the Operations Director at the Merchant Hotel. The judging panel then analysed and reviewed the feasibility and potential success of each of the candidate’s concepts. With stiff competition across each of the categories the winners included Celine McDonald from ‘Its Soo Me Ltd’ within the ‘Not Yet Trading’ category, Angela Wilson from ‘Silver Apples’ who participated in the ‘Trading Less Than One Year’ category, Niamh Taylor from ‘Digital Twenty Four Limited’ from ‘Trading 12 Months or More’ and finally Claire McMullan from ‘Health Gainz’ received a special award for ‘Innovation’. The winners of the evening received £10,000 between them to invest into furthering the success of their businesses.

Roseann Kelly, chief executive of Women in Business commented: “We are delighted that over 70 women to date have benefited from the Po4 programme”. She continued on stating: “As an organisation we are clear in our commitment to supporting and inspiring women – the networking and support created by the Po4 programme will ignite a significant, ongoing legacy and the friendships and alliances the women make will be invaluable.”

Women in Business have established themselves as the largest and fastest growing network for women in business, as they aim to equip women with the vital skills they require to grow their businesses and climb their career ladders. The ‘Power of 4’ programme was proven a success with 70% of participants achieving their goals of transforming their ideas into a reality.