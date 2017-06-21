Fashion Show at Castle Mall

The search was on to find Antrim’s next top model(s) as Antrim & Newtownabbey Borough Council hosted their first ever major fashion extravaganza ‘Step in Spring’ at Castle Mall in the heart of Antrim. After weeks of model searching, and a little nail biting from some hopefuls, 10 of the very best were chosen to take to the catwalk for two runway shows and PR fashion shoot to promote the event. The tough task of model selection was down to Noreen McClelland, Dave Pettard, Pearl Mitchell and your very own girl about town. Model winners included Lauren Wilson, Steffan Kerr, Emma McCappin, Deborah Moore, Cara McGuigan, Nicole Curran, Sophie Jayne Cowden, Lauren McCarroll, Jordan McCrissick and Sarah Boyd with mini models Scarlett Uprichard, Mikayla Brown, Katie Steele, Sophie Postle, Lewis and Elliot Millar and Harry Kennedy.

Check out our July issue, on sale Tuesday 27th June, for more coverage of this event.