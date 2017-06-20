Have Fun This Summer

Children today don’t get as much physical exercise as they should which can lead to an increased risk of strokes and heart disease as they get older.

To tackle this growing problem, Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke with the help of it’s Ambassador, Ulster and Irish International rugby player Chris Henry, have created a new campaign, ‘Ready Set Summer’ to encourage children to have fun by being active this summer.

The charity has joined up with the Park Life education programme and have organised two days of activities, on Friday 11 August at Botanic Gardens and Tuesday 15 August at Falls Park, both featuring a scavenger hunt, wildlife olympics, crafts and ultimate Frisbee.

Special packs of activities have been made available to anyone interested in the ‘Ready Set Summer’ campaign along with a competition including multiple prizes for children who participate, sponsored by the National Trust and MACE.

Rugby player, Chris Henry said, “The summer holidays represent a massive opportunity for young people to take part in brand new activities, learn some new skills and most of all have fun.”

To be ready for action this summer, request a ‘Ready Set Summer’ pack at www.nichs.org.uk/readysetsummer.