Indie Day 2017

Retail NI has launched this year’s Independents’ Day describing it as bigger and better than ever before. This event is Retail NI’s signature campaign celebrating the huge contribution independent family owned retailers make to the local economy. The purpose of this event is to encourage shoppers to do a little extra when shopping on the 4th of July, by alternatively shopping in independently owned shops, rather than purchasing their goods from large chain stores.

According to Retail NI Chief Executive Glyn Roberts: “70p in every pound spent with a local independent retailer is recycled around the local economy, supporting farmers, local producers and town centres.” Helping to demonstrate the idea that by taking a little more time we can bring about positive benefits to the economy of our country.

Secretary of State Rt. Hon James Brokenshire MP explained what the event was all about saying: “It is all about celebrating the jobs, investment and services Northern Ireland’s independent retailers provide and it also encourages the next generation of retail entrepreneurs, who are so vital to the future of our local economy”

This event was designed to help showcase the vital role of family owned retailers and motivating future generations to help ensure the success of our economy on our small island, which is why this campaign has gathered so much support including the Secretary of State and all eleven local councils have given their support to the campaign. Additionally, the principal sponsors of Independents’ Day are Power NI, and associate partners; Translink, Hastings Hotels and Dalradian have all worked to back the campaign.

Alan Egner, Commercial Sales & Marketing Manager at Power NI, said: “Its ‘shop local’ theme reinforces Power NI’s connection with a business community that we have served for over 80 years and we’re very proud to be Principal Sponsor of the campaign”

At the launch event Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Nuala McAllister, also announced that: “Over half (54 percent) of the retail sector in the city are independents and we are delighted to see that section growing. Independents offer that little extra that is sometimes forgotten by larger retailers, not just personal service but individuality in what is sold”