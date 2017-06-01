Jo Brand Kick Starts The Great Big Walk

Belfast folks have been asked to get out the hiking boots after a national charity set up a walk which will take in some of the city’s shining examples of community spirit.

The new event thought up by the Eden Project is asking folks in Belfast to be part of a UK-wide event which sees five teams of walkers stroll across the UK to celebrate initiatives in their area.

Starting in Bately, West Yorkshire, the event will gradually make its way to Belfast in June and will stop in time for the Great Get Together – an event inspired by former MP Jo Cox who died last year.

The Great Big Walk is funded by the National lottery and will highlight the rich diversity of communities that make up the backbone of the UK and celebrate all we have in common.

The two Northern Ireland walkers are Olivia Cosgrove, the founder of Row the Erne and volunteer with Refugee Rescue, and Noel Johnston, who achieved the record for walking the Ulster Way in 28 days to raise money for charity and needy families.

Olivia Cosgrove explained that she was inspired to walk by her experiences working on The Big Lunch in her area. She sees The Great Big Walk as ‘a storytelling pilgrimage’ with communities in Northern Ireland.

Olivia Cosgrove said: “I am excited about walking through England and Northern Ireland to meet ‘battery chargers’, all passionate about what they do, people who are now having an impact on their communities. Their work is often a quiet but constant pulse steadily recharging the batteries of others. I want to meet, acknowledge and become inspired by these people. I want to carry their story to the next town, I know it will feed my journey.”

Jo Brand said: “I know these guys are going to have an incredible time on The Great Big Walk and I urge anyone who sees them to beep, honk, wave and clap to show you care. From all the way up in sunny Scotland right down to the coast of Cornwall, let’s see which town can give them the friendliest welcome (and the odd biscuit!). And if like me, your dog ate your trainers and your Lycra shorts are in the wash, then you can always plan a Big Lunch, invite your neighbours and just eat cake!”

The teams will travel home, finishing simultaneously on Sunday 18 June in Scotland, Northern Ireland, Wales, Cornwall and London. Every day, the walkers and their supporters will visit different community projects and initiatives and will spend time with the extraordinary people who go the extra mile to bring communities together.

Peter Stewart, Eden Project Executive Director, said: “The Great Big Walk will shine a light on the ordinary people all over the UK doing extraordinary things for their community. Whether coming together in celebration or in solidarity, in times like these the importance of community unity is greater than ever before. This project will share the positive impact that people coming together can have”.

Setting off from Batley, West Yorkshire, where Jo Cox was MP, the five teams of walkers will head home in time to join The Big Lunch as the highlight of The Great Get Together celebrations inspired by Jo Cox, and marking the first anniversary of her death 16-18 June.

Joe Ferns, Big Lottery Fund’s UK Knowledge & Portfolio Director said: “Thanks to money generated by National Lottery players, The Great Big Walk is connecting people and communities across the UK. We are excited to be inviting the walkers to visit some amazing projects, created by local people, and share their experiences with others.”

People can get involved in The Great Big Walk by showing support and cheering the walkers along their way. Or go for a stroll with a neighbour, a tour with the town or anything in between and join The Big Lunch on 18 June for the biggest community celebration the UK has ever seen.

For more information, visit www.edenprojectcommunities.com/the-great-big-walk.