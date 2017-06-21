Lady Taverners 30th Anniversary Lunch

The Lady Taverners hosted their 30th anniversary lunch at the Europa Hotel, Belfast. During the event, the ‘Spirit of Sport Awards’ were presented to the children who have achieved the most in their chosen sport despite their disability. Lois Little of Cedar Lodge School spoke of the benefits of the sensory room they have received from The Lady Taverners and the choir from Park View Special school entertained guests before lunch was served. Actor Ricky Groves, best known for playing Garry Hobbs in EastEnders, who is a Lord Taverner, was the special guest at the event.

