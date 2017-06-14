‘Here We Lie’ To Premiere At Craic Theatre Coalisland This Month

A stellar all female cast is to take to the stage at the Craic Theatre Coalisland on the 20th of June to preform the premiere of ‘Here We Lie.’

Following last years huge success of ‘As the Tide Ebbs’, Rawlife Theatre Company, in association with the Lyric Theatre, has once again teamed up with writer Patrick J. O’Reilly to bring the comedy of ‘Here We Lie’.

The dark and physical tale takes an unconventional look into our post-truth world of fake news and alternative facts to bring hilarious and terrifying results.

Writer of the play, Patrick J. O’Reilly, said: “It explores our moral compass and asks do we continue to go around in circles or do we finally draw the line? Here We Lie is also an exploration of Brexit and political elections such as Trump and Stormont.”

Here We Lie will be at Craic Theatre Coalisland 20th June (craicartscentre.co.uk), Cushendall Golf Club 21st June (cushendallgolfclub.com) and Naughton Studio Lyric Theatre from 22 June- 2 July (lyrictheatre.co.uk).