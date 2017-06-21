The late Irish painter, Basil Blackshaw, is considered one of Ireland’s most talented artists of his time. A new exhibition featuring his work will be showcased for the first time on Friday 23 June at the Ulster Museum.

The ‘Looking at Landscape’ exhibition explores how artists interpret the natural world. The works on show depict different representations of nature. Blackshaw is often associated with Irish landscape and we will be able to see five of his pieces including Dromara Landscape, 1953.

Also present will be the work of other highly acclaimed local artists including Patrick Collins, Jean Duncan, Tracey Quinn, Tom Carr and T.P. Flanagan.

Anna Liesching, Assistant Art Curator at National Museums NI, said, “The motivational power of the Irish landscape, with it’s shifting light, vast skies and varied natural environments, has enticed artists to explore and capture this place in many ways.”

‘Looking at Landscape’ will run until February 2018 and admission is free. For more information go to www.nmni.com/um

Dromara Landscape, 1953 by Basil Blackshaw

On a Better Day, 1989 by Tracey Quinn