Lunn’s Jewellers Unveils New Interior

The iconic Lunn’s Jewellers store, which has been located in Queens Arcade, Belfast for 64 years, recently celebrated a makeover designed by interior stylist Suzanne Garuda, with a #LoveLunns event for media, bloggers and influencers to allow them to try on jewellery from design houses like Cartier and Chopard as well as Mikimoto, Brietling, and Lunn’s in-house marque, Portfolio of Fine Diamonds. Daniel May from Craigavon won the exciting ‘Lock & Key’ competition on the night, when his key, one of 50 given out on the evening, opened the safe containing a beautiful necklace.

