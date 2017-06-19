Miss Northern Ireland drives off in style with Donnelly Fiat 500

Newly-crowned 2017 Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland is hitting the roads in style thanks to Donnelly Group Fiat

The reigning Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland will be travelling in style thanks to the competition’s car sponsor, the Donnelly Group. The local Portglenone Renewable Energy Engineering student, Anna Henry, has just picked up her customised Fiat 500 from Donnelly Fiat in Newtownabbey. The Donnelly Motor Group recently celebrated it’s 70th year in business and is currently the largest independent new and used vehicle dealership in Northern Ireland.

The stunning Fiat 500 is part of the Miss Northern Ireland grand prize and is the perfect accessory to complement busy lifestyles and social schedules. The car provided by the Donnelly Group stole the attention of fashionistas all over Northern Ireland at the various Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland heats thanks to the wide variety of colours on display.

Michael McCulloch, Brand Manager at Donnelly Group Fiat, said: “It is only right that Insanity Tan Miss Northern Ireland travels in style, and we were delighted to be the car sponsor for the competition for the third year running. It has been an extremely successful partnership so far and we are looking forward to working with Anna and her Fiat 500 this year. The Donnelly Group is the sole retailer of new Fiat vehicles in Northern Ireland, and like the Italian manufacturer, we pride ourselves on providing our customers exactly what they want. With so many customisable features, including 14 body colour choices, chrome, stickers and nine types of wheels, your Fiat can look exactly how you desire.”

The recent Miss Northern Ireland winner, Anna Henry shone in the heats of the competition, before going on to win at a glittering ceremony at the Europa Hotel, beating the other 23 final contestants and taking the reign from Emma Carswell. Anna commented, “As the new Miss Northern Ireland, I attend many events in Belfast city centre so the Fiat 500’s in-car technology makes the daily commute a pleasure, not a chore! Being a Renewable Energy Engineering student, I was also thrilled to see the eco drive system in the Fiat 500. It is a brilliant addition to the car, helping me to reduce my carbon dioxide emissions as I drive.

Call into any of the Donnelly Fiat showrooms in Dungannon, Eglinton, Enniskillen or Newtownabbey to get behind the wheel of the new Fiat 500 from as little as £169 per month on Personal Contract Hire.