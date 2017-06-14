Monet Hair Making Waves and Turning Heads on Belfast’s Lisburn Road

The ‘Style Mile’ of Belfast’s Lisburn Road is set to see a new addition this month with the opening of an exciting new hair salon, Monet Hair.

The new salon will boast some of Northern Ireland’s leading hair stylists on its team with a combined experience of over 40 years in the industry.

Multi award-winning makeup maestro, Paddy McGurgan is also onboard with a make up pro store concession within the salon. This makes Monet the perfect one-stop shop for hair and beauty in the South Belfast Area.

Speaking of this latest venture, Mone said:

“Fashion, hair and beauty are all so tightly interlinked and my previous experience in these areas will ensure that Monet Hair will be at the forefront of styling and colour in Belfast.

I’m excited about our collaboration with Paddy McGurgan. Having make up and beauty on site as well as hair means that a visit to Monet is both convenient and enjoyable.”

A new initiative will be offered which is a first for Northern Ireland which is ‘Monet’s Blow Dry Club’. The exclusive, members only club will offer access to unlimited blow drys as well as other special discounts for a monthly fee.

Monet Hair will launch on 23 June 2017 and will be open 10am until 6pm Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays and until 9pm on Thursdays with a slightly earlier closing time of 4pm on Saturdays.