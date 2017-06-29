A Month of Sundaes from Mullins Ice Cream

Are you ready to celebrate National Ice Cream month? The hotly anticipated Mullins Ice Cream Parlour will ‘pop up’ in Victoria Square, on the lower flower outside house of Fraser from Saturday 1st July. This ice cream parlour with a twist is guaranteed to tempt you, no matter what the weather, as they will be serving up delicious luxury Mullins Ice creams for everyone to enjoy. The pop-up parlour will feature a decadent treat bar providing customers with endless possibilities as to how they can personalise their own ice cream creations.

There is even a vibrant photo wall, providing the perfect backdrop for all your snaps for social media to make your friends jealous.

Ice cream lovers will have only four weeks during July to sample the indulgent delights on offer. Their limited edition menu is not to be missed as sweet treat enthusiasts can indulge in their choice of Mullins Ice Cream and toppings, served on top of a chunky chocolate cookie or a sugar-dusted doughnut. Limitless flavour combinations and tantalising toppings, from candy floss and caramel popcorn to sea salt fudge and a range of biscuit crumbles, will top off the indulgent ice cream experience.