A secret we’re happy to tell

The renowned ‘Secrets Nightclub’ has been bestowed the coveted title of ‘Nightclub of the Year’ for the third year running. The owners of the venue Henry and Teresa McGlone were awarded the prestigious title at the recent 2017 Licensed and Catering News Awards, held earlier this month. This prize recognizes the venue for its electric atmosphere and world-class entertainment that rivals any club this side of Ibiza.

Commenting on their recent win owner, Henry McGlone says: “Our accolades and growing customer base is testament to the hard work delivered by the whole team.” Henry McGlone proceeds on to say: “We pride ourselves on producing the best customer experience, ensuring we have the best range of drinks on offer and an expansive mix of entertainment; inspired by other world-class venues.”

Henry & Teresa McGlone are also the owners of sister venues Dormans Bar and Mary’s Bar. Dormans Bar is one of the last legacy pubs remaining in Ireland, which reopened its doors in August 2016, after a half million pound investment. Mary’s Bar has proven equally successful having been awarded both the Licensed Catering News’ ‘Bar of the Year’ and Pubs of Ulster’s ‘Urban Pub of the Year’ in 2016.

Teresa McGlone informed us that: “What we have achieved with our three venues and continue to develop is the breadth of offering. Each establishment is tailored to provide a unique experience to our customers.”

The venue is celebrating their win along with their announcement of further significant investment into the club, creating up to 20 new roles at on top of their current 150 employees, following a £1.5m investment in 2014. The venue has been grown in strength year on year since opening its doors in 2014 and has decided to mark the ongoing the success of Secrets Nightclub by hosting a trilogy of events running from the 23rd to 25th June. Giving a helping hand in getting the celebrations underway are Absolut, Redbull and Corona. There will be an exclusive drinks reception, special performances, plenty of cake and of course what’s a celebration without a few surprises across all three of the nights.

For those seeking a more exclusive night out the VIP Lounge might be just the thing you are looking for. Here you will be greeted with your own host and a chilled glass of bubbly, along with exclusive access to your own private bar with Absolute packages, the opportunity to taste their exquisite lounge only cocktails and much more.

For more information on upcoming events, visit secretsclub.uk and keep up to date on Facebook and Twitter @Secretsclubni.