Snap Up a Bargain with the Aer Lingus Flash Sale

With grey skies and frequent outbreaks of rain, you would be forgiven for forgetting it is officially summer. If the lack of sunshine is getting you down, the Aer Lingus flash sale, which runs until midnight on Monday 3rd July, could be the perfect antidote!

Ireland’s only four star airline is offering up to 20% off all its European flights departing from George Best Belfast City Airport for trips in July, August and September. Its popular and family-friendly sun routes include Alicante, Faro, Malaga, and Palma.

Also, don’t forget about Aer Lingus’ Family First Offering, aimed at giving even greater value to families by offering half price on checked baggage and advance seat selection for children aged 2 to 11 years, travelling on short haul flights. Other benefits include special baby-changing facilities on board, checked in buggies that are delivered and ready for pick-up as families disembark, pre-boarding for babies and bottle and food warming facilities on board.

Up to 20% off from Belfast, prices from:

• Palma Majorca £42.99

• Malaga £42.99

• Faro Algarve £42.99

• Alicante £42.99

For more information on fares and schedules visit aerlingus.com