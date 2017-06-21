St Brides PTA Gala Ball

St Brides PTA glitter ball took place in The Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaws Bridge, Belfast. It was attended by approximately 300 teachers, parents and friends of the school. The focus of the night was to raise well needed funds for an outdoor ‘eco-garden’ that will be used by all pupils attending the school. The night was a great success and a fabulous time was had by all.

