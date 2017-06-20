To mark 30 years since the death of John Hewitt; poet, political writer and commentator, The John Hewitt Society has established the ‘Striding Forward’ Summer School, taking place on Monday 24th July – Saturday 29th July at The Market Place Theatre & Arts Centre in Armagh.

The partnership with Poetry Ireland and support from The Irish Department of Foreign Affairs Reconciliation Fund will be presented through the poetry, music and drama featured during the week.

We will see many well-known and successful faces, such as Scottish poet Liz Lochhead accompanied by prize-winning American poet, Mark Doty. The event will feature New York Times bestselling author John Boyne.

The ‘Striding Forward’ Summer School will host eight different workshops with a range of genres to choose from.

To honour John Hewitt, Head of Literature and Drama, Damian Smyth stated, “Once again this year’s programme includes an impressive collection of exceptional artists and events and is a fitting programme for this important anniversary.”

See the full programme online: www.johnhewittsociety.org Tickets on sale now: call The Market Place Theatre on 028 3752 1821 or book online www.marketplacearmagh.com.