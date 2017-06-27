Super Family

Ever wondered what it would be like to attend fourteen graduation ceremonies for your children? On the 7th of July this summer Brendan and Angela McCauley from Downpatrick, will find out after attending their youngest child of fourteen children, Angela Junior’s, graduation with a 2:1 in Neuroscience from the University of Edinburgh.

Brendan and Angela McCauley from both have degrees from the Ulster University, with Angela studying Environmental science and Brendan doing a degree in English Literature. They are now the very proud parents of fourteen children, who have all qualified with at least a bachelor’s degree from top UK universities, including Cambridge University and The London School Of Economics And Political Science.

Their children have studied a variation of different subjects from art, music and law to nursing, medicine and chemistry. Providing proof that Angela and Brendan have both worked to push their children to achieve the best they can in the areas which each of their interests lie.