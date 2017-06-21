Staff from Lloyds Banking Group gathered at the Hilton Hotel, Belfast to celebrate with a Gala Ball in aid of Action for Children. 100 guests enjoyed a champagne reception and a fantastic night’s entertainment supporting local disadvantaged children and young people. Action for Children have been chosen by the Sapphire team at Lloyds Banking Group as their Charity of the Year during 2017, and as well as holding the Gala Ball, the team have been busy bag packing, collecting and running in the Belfast City Marathon. Dawn Shaw, who’s recently been appointed National Director at Action for Children Northern Ireland, said, “Thanks to all the staff at Lloyds Banking Group who have made the evening such a success. With their help we will be able to support even more disadvantaged children, young people and families across Northern Ireland.”

