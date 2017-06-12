Titanic Maritime Festival Set For Another Year of Family Fun

Belfast will be rife with family friendly activities this weekend from 16th-18th June, all revolving around Belfast’s Titanic Maritime Festival.

Children and adults alike are invited to enjoy the Tall Ships, Naval Vessels and live music just to name a few of the activities available at Queens Quay.

Events are also taking place in Titanic Quarter, organised by Titanic Foundation Ltd. with street food, a Pop-Up Picnic and interactive exhibits, in celebration of the waterfront heritage and seafaring traditions.

The Maritime Festival is organised by Belfast City Council and supported by Tourism NI, Q Radio and Translink. For the first time, the Festival is part of a trio of consecutive Maritime Festivals beginning in Dublin, moving to Belfast before finishing in Liverpool.

Belfast Deputy Lord Mayor, Councillor Mary-Ellen Campbell, said: “The Maritime Festival is always a fantastic event and so attractive for families- I think even adults become small kids as they love the chance to get on board and explore the Tall Ships.

The festive atmosphere raises the spirits of the thousands of people drawn to Queen’s Quay and Titanic Quarter adding to Belfast’s reputation as a fun, vibrant and welcoming city.”

Aine Kearney, Director of Business Support and Events at Tourism NI said: “Tourism NI is a proud sponsor of the Titanic Maritime Festival, the three day festival is a home grown event which provides a platform for visitors to explore and interact with our unique maritime offering.”

A free Maritime Festival shuttle bus will also be available, making it easy to get between the City Centre, Queens Quay and Titanic Quarter.

Information about the event and how to make the most of your visit to the Maritime Festival is available at: www.belfastcity.gov.uk/maritime