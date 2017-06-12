UK Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships 2017

The UK Pipe Band and Drum Majors Championships in association with the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association (RSPBA) were recently held in the stunning surroundings of the Stormont Estate. Over 100 bands, drum majors and highland dancers passed through the gates of the Stormont Estate, all hoping to be crowned UK champions.

The Northern Ireland winners on the day were: Grade 1 – Field Marshal Montgomery (also drumming), Grade 4a – St Mary’s Derrytrasna and McDonald Memorial – drumming, Grade 4b – Gransha (also drumming). The drum major winners were: Adult Grade – Alicia Dickson-Hamilton (Matt Boyd Memorial), Juvenile Grade – Emma Barr (Field Marshal Montgomery) and Junior Grade – Jamie Cupples (Aughintober).

The Chieftain of the Gathering was the new Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Nuala McAllister who was accompanied by her partner Sam Nelson and their baby son Finn in what was his first official engagement.