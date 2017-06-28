Ulster University Art Degree Show

Ulster University hosted their annual School of Art and Design Annual Degree Show, which showcases the talent of the next generation of artists and designers who will lead the way into the future. The show never disappoints, providing a positive representation of the creative minds within Northern Ireland.

This event not only gives students the chance to promote themselves and their work to potential employers and partners, it also provides members of the public and corporate companies with the opportunity to purchase artwork from the artists of the future.

A variety of disciplines could be seen as you walk around this impressive show including architecture, painting, photography, fashion and more.

Carrie Neely, a contemporary art expert, attended on behalf of the Ulster Tatler and her write up of this event can be found inside our July issue which is on sale now.