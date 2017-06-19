Young Filmmakers ‘Call Action’ on Cinemagic Feature Film

‘Grace and Goliath’

Thirty Seven young film makers aged between 18-35 have began work in Belfast on Cinemagic’s second feature film, ‘Grace and Goliath’. The lucky participants have the opportunity to earn their first ever film credit on a feature, whilst training along side top industry professionals. The team will be led by director, Tony Mitchell and actors Ciarán McMenamin, Emy Aneke and Aoibhinn McGinnity. Young filmmakers across all departments will have the opportunity to develop their talents and skills on the film. Joan Burney Keatings MBE, Cinemagic Chief Executive said, “We are delighted to be embarking on Cinemagic’s second feature film, and with support from Department for Communities, Creative Skillset, Panavision, Yellowmoon, Tourism Ireland, Belfast City Council and George Best Belfast City Airport we are able to offer hands-on training to develop young people’s talents and skills in filmmaking. The project will unite young people from diverse cultural backgrounds and allow them to work on a common goal. We have a brilliant crew on board including a past Cinemagic Festival participant, Aidan Gault, our director of photography on the film, and it’s fantastic to see so many creative people working together to inspire young people.”

Grace and Goliath follows the success of Cinemagic’s first feature, A Christmas Star in 2014-15, which gave young filmmakers an invaluable opportunity to work across disciplines such as directing, production, costume and make-up, sound, lighting and music composition. With the experience from this Cinemagic opportunity, trainees have gone on to secure work with various film and television companies in the last two years including BBC, HBO, Disney, Sky Atlantic, RTE, and Bedlam Productions.

Councillor Mairead O’Donnell, newly appointed Chairperson of Belfast City Council’s City Growth and Regeneration Committee, said: “The creative industries are vital to the future economic success and competitiveness of Belfast on the international stage. The city’s reputation for its creativity is growing rapidly, as evidenced by the success of the likes of ‘Game of Thrones’. The Council is fully committed to nurturing and growing our creative economy, and therefore is delighted to support this initiative, which in turn will help to develop the new talent needed to drive this growth.”

The Grace and Goliath trainee filmmakers will be joined by 10 young students from Los Angeles, from Cinemagic partner schools based there who have participated in Cinemagic LA Festival activity over the last 8 years. Filming will take place throughout June in Belfast and on the North Coast, including scenes at Odyssey Pavilion and Belfast’s National Football Stadium at Windsor Park.