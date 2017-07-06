Blog Post: A Month of Sundaes

In her latest ‘Little Burch’ blog post, Ulster Tatler’s Kellie Burch sampled some sweet treats as Dale Farm ice cream brand, Mullins, opened its pop up ice cream parlour at Victoria Square.

Last Friday, I got to welcome the weekend in fabulous style as I attended the ‘Month of Sundaes’, a launch party held by Dale Farm ice cream brand, Mullins, to mark the opening of its unique Pop Up Ice Cream Parlour at Victoria Square, Belfast. The super sweet ice cream parlour, which is in residence at Victoria Square for July only to celebrate National Ice Cream month, boasts a limited edition menu that will ensure you enjoy a personalised treat guaranteed to put a smile on your face.

When I arrived at the Mullins Ice Cream Parlour, which is enclosed within the cutest white picket fence on the ground level of Victoria Square (outside House of Fraser), I was welcomed with a delicious peach Bellini. As I mingled through the crowd, in others words made a beeline for the ice cream bar, I spotted a number of people getting the scoop on the latest addition to Victoria Square, including Tiffany Brien, Dale Farm Ambassador; local radio personality Pete Snodden; Ulster Tatler’s Girl About Town, Nuala Meenehan; Eating Idea’s Lynne Crowther; Food NI’s Rachel Quigg and Belfast Travels’ Sarah McCurdy along with her hubby Barry and beautiful baby girl Niamh.

After staring longingly at the array of flavours on offer from Mullins, such as Max & Millie, Wildberry, Bubblegum, Cool Caramel and Peanut Butter Cup, to name a few, I eventually opted for a helping of the Cookies and Cream served in a chocolate dusted cone (you could also have it served on top of a chunky chocolate cookie or a sugar-dusted doughnut). With a sprinkling of honeycomb, from a selection of toppings including everything from candy floss and caramel popcorn to sea salt fudge and a range of biscuit crumbles, my creation was complete…

