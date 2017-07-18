Breastival Belfast – A Celebration of Breastfeeding

A celebration of breastfeeding is coming to Belfast this summer as part of World Breastfeeding Week.

On Saturday 5th August the MAC in Belfast City Centre will play host to nursing mothers, health professionals, expectant parents, friends and families who are coming together for a packed one-day festival.

Featuring renowned pharmacist Dr Wendy Jones alongside local experts, Breastival will also play host to ‘The Big Latch On’ – a worldwide event which takes place at registered locations around the world, where women gather together to breastfeed and offer peer support to each other. This will be an opportunity to help break the record for most children feeding in one place in Northern Ireland.

Breastival was founded by Dr Jennifer Hanratty after the birth of her daughter in 2016. Northern Ireland has one of the worst breastfeeding rates in the world and with events like Breastival she aims to normalise breastfeeding in everyday life and support those that choose it as an option.

Dr Hanratty says “breast is not best, it’s biologically normal and it needs to become socially and culturally normal again. Just because breastfeeding is natural doesn’t mean it is easy. Mum and baby need to learn together and family and wider society need to support and protect them. We want to play our part in the social change that’s so badly needed and celebrate the wonderful experience that breastfeeding can be.”

Breastival will feature discussions and seminars from experienced breastfeeding parents, health professionals, family members and cultural innovators and is a free-to-attend event for families, friends and supporters.

Workshops on the day include Yoga for Pregnancy, Sling Swing Dance sessions, Mindfulness for Feeding and some early evening DJing for a baby friendly “night” out. There will also be a photography exhibition contributed to by over 100 breastfeeding mums.

Tickets to attend are free but pre-registration is required at www.breastivalbelfast.co.uk