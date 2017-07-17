posted on July 17th, 2017
County Antrim Pipe Band Championships & Highland Games
The Dalriada Festival hosted The County Antrim Pipe Band & Drum Major Championships as part of their celebrations this weekend. The contest was held on the opening day of the Festival’s main event – the ‘Highland Games’.
The County Antrim Section of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association Northern Ireland Branch organised the championships which took place within the grounds of Glenarm Castle. The Chieftain of the Gathering was Lord Antrim who also presented the prizes to the winners.