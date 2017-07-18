DergFest is Back!

The sleepy village of Castlederg will be transformed into a festival fit for a king as preparations are in full swing to welcome thousands of people to the fourth annual DergFest.

Last year’s festival attracted over 10,000 people from all over Ireland and this year’s lineup promises to be the biggest and best one yet.

DergFest will take centre stage by the historic Castle ruins in the heart of the town and runs from Friday 28th to Sunday 30th July.

The festival certainly offers something for everyone from dance music, to country stars, culminating with Irish favourite rock bands on the finale night.

The opening night (Friday 28th June), for the young and the young at heart, features Internationally acclaimed DJ and producer Micky Modelle with his Clubland Tour. Belfast born Micky Modelle, who has collaborated with artists such as Jessie J, Flo-rida, Jlo, Rebekah Ferguson and Atomic Kitten shot to success since his song ‘Dancing in the Dark’ reached the number one slot across Europe.

British electronic music group Ultra-Beat, famed for their dance anthem ‘Pretty Green Eyes’ will be guest artists at this fun, high octane concert. Special D will play support.

One of Ireland’s favourite country singing sensations Derek Ryan will take to the stage as headliner on the Saturday evening (29th July) with home grown rising star Cliona Hagan from Omagh and Eddie Carey and his band from Limerick, playing support.

The finale night sees another local act headline. Folk Rock band The Logues are a firm favourite at DergFest and from their humble beginnings playing in the Townhouse Bar in Castlederg, this band is certainly on the cusp of becoming Ireland’s next big thing. The Logues will return to their home-town of Castlederg on their last leg of their extensive UK and European tour. Sligo’s alternative country and roots band, Rackhouse Pilfer, also fresh from their European tour, will play support to this ‘must see’ rock night, alongside local favourite, The Davy K Project.

Tickets for DergFest are available on-line:

www.dergfest.co.uk

Friday tickets – £15

Saturday tickets – £20

Sunday ticket – £15