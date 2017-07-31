Linwoods and Tony & Jen’s Bring Protein Popsicles To Belfast

Northern Ireland’s leading producer of healthy super foods, Linwoods in Armagh, have launched a new range of natural plant protein blends; Hemp Protein+.

The product is full of nutrient high ingredients such as chia seeds, Vitamin D and Co-enzyme Q10 and can easily be added to other foods and smoothies.

In celebration of the launch, ‘Tony & Jen’s’ healthy eatery on the Lisburn Road have collaborated with Linwoods and are now offering protein popsicles in store along with a range of other health foods all made with Linwoods new blend Hemp Protein+.

Jenny Curran, nutritionist and Co-Founder of Tony & Jen’s, talks about the collaboration:

“We love experimenting with new ingredients and flavours and we’re passionate about proving that healthy eating doesn’t have to be bland and boring and I think these ice lollies show the fun side of it.”