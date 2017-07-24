Musical group Dynamic Brass performed an open air concert in Wallace Park this weekend as part of the Park Life 2017 summer programme. The group entertained a large audience at the park’s newly refurbished bandstand on Sunday afternoon. The musical ensemble was conducted by Harold Whan, who led the band through a number of shoe taping tunes on what was the last Sunday of the traditional Twelfth fortnight holiday period.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council are providing a number of free family fun events throughout July and August in Wallace Park Lisburn and Moat Park Dundonald. The entertainment ranges from arts and crafts, dance, theatre and musical activities to entertain the whole family.

For more information about Park Life visit: www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/things-to-do/park-life-2017