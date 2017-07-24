In the beautiful surroundings of Portrush Town Hall local drama groups will be showcasing their talent during the annual Portrush summer theatre season. Performances will be held on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings throughout July & August at 8pm. Audiences will have an opportunity to enjoy a range of popular, light hearted dramas performed by amateur drama societies in the heart of the seaside town.

This year will be the 61st year of the festival which includes performances of John Waterhouse’s “Just the Ticket” by The Country Players, Derek Enfield’s “First Things First” by The Clarence Players and Sam Cree’s “Widows Paradise” by the Lambeg Players.

Tickets are available from the box office for more information, Tel: 02870829539 Email: www.audf.org.uk/portrush.html