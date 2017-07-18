If you’re a fan of TV shows like ‘Bake Off’, ‘Love Your Garden’, ‘Countryfile’ or ‘Rare Breeds’ then there’ll be plenty to keep you amused at this year’s Randox Antrim Show.

Taking place on Saturday 22nd July in the beautiful setting of Shanes Castle, Antrim, the event offers a fun-packed day out in the country, where the best of the best from horses, cattle, sheep, pigs, goats, fruit, vegetables, and baked goods (to name only a few of the competitions) are brought to the one location for show goers enjoyment. You’ll also find dog agility displays, a petting zoo, sheep shearing, live music, Irish dancing, and stalls, to list only a few of the other attractions.

The Show is an event where children and pets are welcome. The popular Children’s Pet Show, sponsored by Clare Veterinary Group, accepts £1 entries on the day, just ahead of judging which commences at 1.30pm.

The Home Industries section is on the hunt for County Antrim Shows’ Best Victoria Sandwich. Meanwhile in the entertainment marquee the new jiving competition will be seeking to crown the Show’s first ‘King & Queen of the Castle’. Thanks to Enkalon Foundation, the competition’s sponsor, there’s a tempting first place prize of £200 on offer to the winning couple, £100 for second and £50 for third.

Randox Antrim Show takes place on Saturday 22 July at Shanes Castle, from 9am until 5pm. Admission (payable at the gate) is £10 per person and children under 16 years of age go free when accompanied by a paying adult. Car parking is free.

Keep up to date on the latest Randox Antrim Show news on www.facebook.com/AntrimShow.