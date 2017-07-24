Rose Week – Music in the park

The international Rose Garden at Sir Thomas and Lady Dixon park recently celebrated the annual Rose Week festival. Thousands of visitors descended upon the world famous rose garden to enjoy free family fun entertainment suitable for all ages. The celebrations which ran from 17th to the 23rd July included live music, face painting, a bouncy castle, floral demonstrations and a jurassic dinosaur walkabout. Rose Week has become one of Belfast’s most popular annual events, attracting spectators from all over to enjoy the stunning selection of roses on display.

As part of the event’s packed programme The Ulster-Scots Agency Juvenile Pipe Band with Pipe Major Andy McGregor performed an open air concert to the large audiences who gathered throughout Saturday afternoon. Rose week celebrations continued as audiences enjoyed another open air musical performance by the The Ormeau Concert Band conducted by Gary Shields.