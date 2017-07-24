Tapestry celebrates NI’s connection to Game of Thrones®

With fans having had to wait longer than usual, Game of Thrones® season 7 is finally upon us. And, with the new season comes a brand new Tourism Ireland campaign that will showcase Northern Ireland once again as Game of Thrones® Territory to millions of fans worldwide. The campaign, which is supported by Tourism NI, will also be rolled out – by Tourism NI – in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

This year’s campaign is bigger than ever before – featuring a 77-metre long, Bayeux-style tapestry which tells the story so far from season 1 to season 6. The tapestry brings to life the trials and tribulations of the show’s characters in its most epic and famous scenes – complete with blood red weddings, golden Lannister hair, emerald green wildfire, cold blue White Walkers and jet black crows. The tapestry will be woven from one enormous piece of linen supplied by Thomas Ferguson’s in Banbridge, one of the last surviving linen mills in Northern Ireland.

As season 7 unfolds, new sections of the tapestry will be revealed each week, in the build-up to the next episode. Tourism Ireland will share these new sections via social media – using a mix of cinemagraphs (“living” photographs), time-lapse videos of the weaving process, carousels and Instagram Stories – to bring the creation of the tapestry to life.

The tapestry will be hung in the Ulster Museum and was opened to the public on 22 July. Each element of the campaign will also drive people to a special section on Tourism Ireland’s international website, Ireland.com/tapestry – where an interactive ‘Northern Ireland Game of Thrones® Tapestry’ web app will allow fans to zoom in and explore the tapestry in full, reliving some of their favourite scenes from previous episodes. Fans can use the app to share those scenes with their friends, via social media, and can link to pages showing where they were filmed in Northern Ireland. They can also start to build an itinerary for their holiday to Northern Ireland.