U105 now on DAB

The popular radio station U105, officially launched NI-wide on digital this morning at 6am. U105 has been available on FM to listeners across the greater Belfast and surrounding area for the past 12 years but now people all across Northern Ireland will be able to enjoy the station.

Station Director, Peter McVeery said, “we are delighted that our first-class presenter line-up is now available across Northern Ireland on DAB. Access to digital sets an improved transmitter network across Northern Ireland meant the time is now right for U105 to go onto DAB with a potential catchment of more than 1.5 million people across Northern Ireland.”

Listeners from across Northern Ireland can now enjoy household names such as Maurice Jay and Denise Watson on Breakfast, Frank Mitchell on the Morning Phone in show, Carolyn Stewart on lunch, Johnny Hero on drive and Jerry Lang’s jukebox from 7pm each week night.

The move to DAB is being supported by a major marketing campaign including a television advertisement worth almost £250,000.

Follow the hashtag #u105DAB to explore the very special and fun initatives planned on social media and online to promote our exciting arrival on DAB.