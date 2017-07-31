Ulster Rugby Family Fun Day

Families flocked to Kingspan Stadium on Friday (28th July) to enjoy the sunshine and take advantage of Ulster Rugby’s Family Fun Day.

Individuals had the opportunity to meet the members of the 2017/18 squad as well as enjoying the off pitch activities also available.

These included a petting farm, a climbing wall, archery, a BBQ, rugby skills and inflatables.

The 3 hour family friendly event doubled up to raise much needed funds for Ulster Rugby’s charity partner, Include Youth.

