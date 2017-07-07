Weddings at the Kempinski Hotel Bahia Estepona

The Kempinski Hotel Bahia is located on the Costa del Sol, just outside the lovely town of Estepona, with beautiful year round weather. It is a dream wedding location as it is right on the beach, surrounded by lush tropical gardens and has lovely outdoor areas for the ceremony, as well an elegant ballroom with capacity for 240 guests and three restaurant areas for the wedding reception.

The beautiful gardens with the backdrop of the Mediterranean and amazing views over to Gibraltar and Africa, makes this an amazing location and the experienced wedding organisers are able to make the day run without a hitch. Marta León, Weddings & Events Manager explains “We have all kinds of weddings, from small and intimate weddings with 15 guests, to large weddings with almost 200 guests, every wedding is different and special in its own way and they are all amazing.”

Marta recommends holding the ceremony between May and October in the beachfront garden and the reception in the garden area of their restaurant La Cabaña del Mar. Everything can be tailored to the couple from decoration and flowers, to music and entertainment and even the style of food.

Couples choosing the Kempinski for their special day will receive a free night in a beautiful bridal suite, a romantic breakfast in bed, a menu tasting for 6 people, and special accommodation and spa rates for guests.

For further information or requests please call +34 952 809 500 or visit www.kempinski.com/estepona.

Ulster Tatler’s Leticia Alvarez visited Kempinski Hotel Bahia​ and you can read all about weddings at the exclusive 5-star hotel in our July issue, out now!