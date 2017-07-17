Northern Ireland’s first ever ‘Wife Carrying Championships’ took place this weekend as part of the Dalriada Festival. The couples which took part in Scandinavian tradition competed to win a weekend city break in the beautiful city of Prague.

The festival which took place within the grounds of Glenarm Castle is currently Northern Ireland’s biggest cultural and heritage event. The family friendly festival also played host to the Nations Strongmen Championships and The County Antrim Pipe band Championships.