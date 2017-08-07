£125,000 Raised for Northern Ireland Heart and Stroke

Value Cabs, Belfast’s No. 1 taxi company, recently held a star studded ball to celebrate its 20th anniversary raising a staggering £125,000 for charity partner Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

Over 400 guests from the world of business and showbiz attended the ball held in the Europa Hotel, Belfast. A host of entertainment was provided throughout the evening by comedians Tim McGarry and John Lineman. One of the evenings highlights was a performance from undercover singing act Incognito, who surprised guests by wearing Value Cab’s driver uniforms.

Christopher McCausland, MD at Value Cabs said: “I would like to thank everyone who supported our 20th anniversary ball and gave so very generously. We are delighted that the ball, which was held to mark a wonderful milestone for everyone at Value Cabs, was also used to raise funds for a charity that provides such vital services to people with chest, heart and stroke conditions. We are very pleased to present Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke with a cheque for £125,000.”

An auction formed an integral part of the evening during which luxury items including a piece painted by cult artist Ben Mosley, trips to South Africa, Dubai, London and France and even an ultimate Indian experience for 20 people donated by Nu Dehli Indian Restaurant were sold off to the highest bidder in aid of Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke.

Declan Cunnane, Chief Executive of NI Chest Heart and Stroke commented: “I would like to thank Value Cabs and all those who attended the ball for their incredible generosity. Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke delivers 48 essential care and support services to over 500 people each week. We provide cardiac, stroke and respiratory support to people living with these health conditions across Northern Ireland, as well as their families and carers. We are immensely grateful to Value Cabs for raising an unprecedented £125,000 and for their continued support to Northern Ireland Chest Heart and Stroke. This contribution can make a real and lasting difference to people’s lives.”

The successful evening which marked an important milestone in the company’s history has became one of the highlights in this year’s busy social calendar.